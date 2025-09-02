Military Embedded Systems

Army selects three companies for UxS autonomy integration on infantry squad vehicles

September 02, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. Army awarded three Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreements under its Unmanned Systems (UxS) Autonomy effort to Forterra (Clarksburg, Maryland), Overland AI (Seattle, Washington), and Scout AI (Sunnyvale, California), the service announced in a statement.

The combined award value is approximately $15.5 million. Each company will integrate its commercial autonomy solution onto Army Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISVs) and deliver prototypes for demonstration and evaluation in May 2026, the statement reads.

According to the Army, the demonstrations will allow soldiers to test uncrewed capabilities during operationally relevant missions. Results are expected to inform decisions about how autonomy may be applied across Army formations and potentially expanded to other ground vehicle platforms.

Forterra, Overland AI, and Scout AI each bring different autonomy approaches to the program. Overland AI has emphasized off-road maneuver performance, Scout AI is integrating its Fury software stack with Textron Systems support and safety validation by Edge Case Research, and Forterra is applying its own self-driving technology to the ISV platform, the companies state.

The Army adds that the UxS Autonomy effort is intended to assess both the reliability of commercial autonomy and its ability to deliver operational value in the field.

