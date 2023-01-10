Top 10 military AI stories of 2022

Top 10 military AI stories of 2022News
January 10, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. The most popular military artificial intelligence (AI) stories on MilitaryEmbedded.com throughout 2022 highlighted AI and machine learning innovations for defense such as IoT on the battlefield, using AI to speed up human decision-making, swarm technology, and more. Check them out below.
- IoT, AI, and the future battlefield
- Military AI speeds up human decision-making
- AI-enabled swarm technology to gain traction for military use, study predicts
- AI-powered sensor fusion for F-35 goal of Intelligent Artifacts contract
- Better sleep for soldiers may come through sensor, ML data
- Advanced data platform contract from U.S. Air Force won by 7 companies
- The critical data thread tying together the military supply chain, logistics, and equipment support
- AI/ML platform chosen for Raytheon's Army TITAN prototype
- Autonomous software for tactical autonomy from BAE Systems chosen for AFRL program
- AR/VR will drive growth in military simulation & training market, report finds