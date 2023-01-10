Military Embedded Systems

Top 10 military AI stories of 2022

News

January 10, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Top 10 military AI stories of 2022
Image courtesy Market Forecast

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. The most popular military artificial intelligence (AI) stories on MilitaryEmbedded.com throughout 2022 highlighted AI and machine learning innovations for defense such as IoT on the battlefield, using AI to speed up human decision-making, swarm technology, and more. Check them out below.

  1. IoT, AI, and the future battlefield
  2. Military AI speeds up human decision-making
  3. AI-enabled swarm technology to gain traction for military use, study predicts
  4. AI-powered sensor fusion for F-35 goal of Intelligent Artifacts contract
  5. Better sleep for soldiers may come through sensor, ML data
  6. Advanced data platform contract from U.S. Air Force won by 7 companies
  7. The critical data thread tying together the military supply chain, logistics, and equipment support
  8. AI/ML platform chosen for Raytheon's Army TITAN prototype
  9. Autonomous software for tactical autonomy from BAE Systems chosen for AFRL program
  10. AR/VR will drive growth in military simulation & training market, report finds
Categories
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Cognitive EW
A.I. - Cognitive Radar
A.I. - Deep Learning
A.I. - Machine Learning
Unmanned
Photo courtesy L3Harris
News
Counter-UAS system for Ukraine to be supplied by L3Harris

January 09, 2023
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image: Lockheed Martin Australia
News
Lockheed Martin to deliver 20 HIMARS to Australian government

January 09, 2023
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image courtesy Market Forecast
News
Top 10 military AI stories of 2022

January 10, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Helena Blaisdell-Black
News
U.S. Navy cyber program awards $4.1 billion in follow-on contracts

January 03, 2023
More Cyber