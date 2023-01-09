Military Embedded Systems

Top avionics stories of 2022

January 09, 2023

Dan Taylor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. The top avionics stories on MilitaryEmbedded.com for 2022 covered the VPX ecosystem, how open systems streamline helicopter avionics upgrades, zero trust in military embedded systems, and more. Check them out below.

  1. VPX and OpenVPX: A guide to major players, military applications, and more
  2. Open systems streamline helicopter avionics upgrades
  3. Zero trust for military embedded systems
  4. Incorporating DO-326A security airworthiness into software-development life cycle
  5. Electro-optical reconnaissance system developed for training and ISR
  6. Busting the myths of COTS devices in military applications
  7. MOSA for future vertical lift agreement reached between U.S. Army, Collins Aerospace
  8. Avionics upgrades for U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters to be implemented by KBR
  9. FACE in military avionics systems: Now let’s integrate it
  10. MOSA-based flight computer from Collins Aerospace will ride on DEFIANT X helicopter
Photo courtesy L3Harris
