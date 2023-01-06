Top 10 radar and electronic warfare stories of 2022

Top 10 radar and electronic warfare stories of 2022News
January 06, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. The most popular radar and electronic warfare (EW) stories on militaryembedded.com throughout 2022 covered subjects such as hypersonic missile detection, a fire-control system contract, a high-energy laser prototype, and more. Check them out below.
- Hypersonic missile detection and countermeasures depend on persistent sensing
- Fire-control system from Vortex Optics wins 10-year contract with U.S. Army
- Northrop completes PDR for high-energy laser prototype
- The Raspberry Pi SWaP-C revolution: driving battlefield IoT
- Open source SDR: a faster, better way to develop and deploy EW capabilities
- Electronic warfare systems demand multifunctionality and integration in RF and microwave designs
- The Air Force, ABMS, and the Kill Web
- Army goes deep into VR/AR for training and combat
- An evolution in the industry: Top trends for Space 2.0
- Cooling high-power radar systems: a thermal technology guide