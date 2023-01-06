Military Embedded Systems

Top 10 radar and electronic warfare stories of 2022

News

January 06, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Top 10 radar and electronic warfare stories of 2022
Illustration courtesy Northrop Grumman

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. The most popular radar and electronic warfare (EW) stories on militaryembedded.com throughout 2022 covered subjects such as hypersonic missile detection, a fire-control system contract, a high-energy laser prototype, and more. Check them out below.

  1. Hypersonic missile detection and countermeasures depend on persistent sensing
  2. Fire-control system from Vortex Optics wins 10-year contract with U.S. Army
  3. Northrop completes PDR for high-energy laser prototype
  4. The Raspberry Pi SWaP-C revolution: driving battlefield IoT
  5. Open source SDR: a faster, better way to develop and deploy EW capabilities
  6. Electronic warfare systems demand multifunctionality and integration in RF and microwave designs
  7. The Air Force, ABMS, and the Kill Web
  8. Army goes deep into VR/AR for training and combat
  9. An evolution in the industry: Top trends for Space 2.0
  10. Cooling high-power radar systems: a thermal technology guide
Categories
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Radar/EW - Test
Radar/EW - Thermal Management
Avionics
Image courtesy Team DEFIANT
News
Sikorsky, Boeing protest U.S. Army's Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft award to Bell

December 29, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
Photo courtesy Leonardo DRS
News
C-UAS platforms to be supplied to U.S. Army by Leonardo DRS

January 06, 2023
More Unmanned
A.I.
News
Tank simulation and training centers to be provided to Israel by Elbit Systems

January 03, 2023
More A.I.
Comms
News
Top 10 military electronics stories of 2022

January 05, 2023
More Comms